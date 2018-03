Deputy Prosecutor General/Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has combined the criminal proceedings involving possible illegal enrichment by Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko with the case involving declaration of false information.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the statement, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the NACB to open criminal proceedings on suspicion of illegal enrichment by Lutsenko on October 3, 2017, at the request of an unnamed lawyer.

"The statement states that an analysis of the incomes of the Ukrainian prosecutor general's family over the past 10 years shows that the wealth of his family does not correspond to his legal income and those of his wife and son. That is, the Ukrainian prosecutor general has acquired considerable assets, the legality of the basis for acquisition of which is not confirmed by evidence. The person (Lutsenko) committed these illegal acts in the periods of 2005-2006 and 2007-2010, when he held the post Minister of Interiors Affairs of Ukraine, and in the period of 2015-2016, when he held the post of Prosecutor General," the NACB said in the statement.

On this basis of these facts, an investigation was launched under Section 3 of Article 368-2 of the Penal Code (illegal enrichment by an official holding a particularly responsible position) on October 30, 2017.

Kholodnytskyi decided on December 28, 2017, to merge this case with the criminal proceedings that were opened under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code (declaration of inauthentic information).

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway. Nobody has been served with notice of suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko has said that the NACB and the Prosecutor General's Office bugged Kholodnytskyi's office legally.