On March 27, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine of Ukraine has offered hryvnia-denominated domestic government loan bonds for UAH 2,714.967 million and foreign currency-denominated government bonds for USD 669.475 million.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ministry offered the hryvnia-denominated bonds with the maturity of 70 days for UAH 483.921 million at 17.33% per annum, with the maturity of 245 days for UAH 2,191.350 million at 17.3% per annum, with the maturity of 343 days for UAH 39.695 million at 17.0% per annum.

Besides, the ministry offered the foreign currency-denominated bonds with the maturity of 686 days for USD 84.102 million at 5.4% per annum, with the maturity of 308 days for USD 179.038 million at 5.3% per annum, and with the maturity of 203 days for USD 406.334 million at 5.1% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 32.755 billion and USD 1.81 billion to the state budget from offering of domestic government loan bonds.