Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has issued a permit for construction and operation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Baltic Sea.

The press service of Nord Stream 2 AG, which is the operator of the pipeline project, announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nord Stream 2 AG today received the permit for the construction and operation of the pipeline system in the German EEZ. The BSH issued the permit for this approximately 30-kilometer-long route section in accordance with the Federal Mining Act (BBergG)," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Stralsund Mining Authority had previously approved the construction and operation in German territorial waters (within 12 nautical miles) and the landfall area on 31 January 2018.

"The national permitting procedures in the other four countries along the route - Russia, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark - are proceeding as planned. Further permits are expected to be issued in the coming months. Accordingly, scheduled construction works are to be implemented in 2018 as planned," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko urged the European Union and the European Commission to abandon the plan for construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline at a recent meeting with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The Nord Stream-2 project envisages construction and operation of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Nord Stream-2 AG was established to plan, construct, and operate the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Gazprom owns 100% of the shares in the company.