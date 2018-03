The National Bank of Ukraine has denied Paritet Bank (Belarus) its consent to buying Sberbank.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason for the decision taken by a committee of the National Bank on March 19 was that the applicant does not meet requirements of the Ukrainian legislation.

The Ukrainian central bank has notified the Paritet Bank about the decision.

The central bank has discussed with the new leaders of the Ukrainian open joint stock company Sberbank the issue of further strategy of the bank in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, 2017, the National Bank of Ukraine received documents from the Administration of the President of the Republic of Belarus with directions to agree a purchase of 100-percent stake in Ukrainian Sberbank (a subsidiary of Russian state-owned Sberbank) through Belarusian-based Paritetbank joint-stock company.

In the summer 2017, the NBU rejected documents from Latvia-based Norvik Banka (owned by Russian businessman Grigoriy Guselnikov) and a Belarusian-based company owned by Said Gutseriyev (son of the main owner of Russian-based RussNeft oil company and Safmar group) for acquisition of Sberbank in Ukraine.

Among the reasons for refusal the NBU named improper documents inconsistent with the laws of Ukraine.

After that, Belarusian businessman Viktor Prokopenia, owner of the VP Capital company, in July 2017 submitted documents to the NBU for purchase of Sberbank, but later in the same month revoked the documents.

In September 2017, Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova said a foreign investor was interested in acquiring a Ukrainian subsidiary of the Sberbank.

According to the law, the NBU reviews documents submitted for acquisition for three months.

The Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank of Russia was founded in 2001.

Sberbank of Russia is the 100% owner of its subsidiary in Ukraine.