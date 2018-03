Mayor Klitschko Orders To Inspect All Shopping Malls Of Kyiv Following Fire At Shopping And Leisure Center In

Kyiv Mayor / the head of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko has ordered to inspect all shopping malls in the city following the fire at the Zimniaya Vishnia shopping and leisure center in Kemerovo, Russia.

The press service of the Kyiv city state administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are shocked by the tragedy that occurred in Kemerovo. The fire has taken a lot of lives and a lot of lives of children. Thus, the Kyiv mayor has ordered to make sure that all norms of fire safety are observed at all shopping and leisure centers and other places of mass festivals," the press service quoted Petro Panteleyev, the deputy head of the Kyiv city state administration, as saying.

The Kyiv city state administration has applied to the State Emergency Situations Service with a request to organize joint inspections as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25 at about 12 p.m. the Zimniaya Vishnia shopping and leisure center took fire.

According to preliminary data, a total of 64 people inclusively many children were killed.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has condoled with relatives of those killed in fire at the shopping and leisure center in Kemerovo.