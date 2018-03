Kyiv Subway Postpones Auction For Construction Of Line Between Syrets Station And Vynohradar Residential Commu

Kyivskyi Metropoliten, a municipal company running the Kyiv subway, has put off until May 7, 2018, the tender on construction of the subway line from the Syrets subway station to Vynohradar residential community from the electric depot in the Podilskyi district for UAH 6.323 billion.

This is said in the tender offer on the ProZorro electronic system of public procurements, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tender was scheduled for March 27.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 30. The auction will be on May 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivskyi Metropoliten and the Kyivmetroproekt company have signed a contract worth UAH 140.6 million following a tender for designing the construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska subway line from the station Syrets to the residential community Vynohradar from the electric depot in the Podilskyi district.