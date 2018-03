Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has cancelled his visit to the United States on March 27-28 due to illness.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mariana Betsa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in comments to Ukrainian News Agency that the visit has been canceled due to the minister's illness.

She says Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko will represent Ukraine during the debates.

Minister Klimkin wrote later on Twitter he regretted his canceling the visit due to the illness. He promised to recover soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27-28, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin planned to visit New York (the United States) to take part in the debates of the United Nations Security Council dedicated to peacekeeping missions.

He also had plans to meet with leaders of the United Nations and foreign partners.