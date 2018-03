The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) and the Prosecutor General's Office planted the bug in the office of Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said this live in the ICTV television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said the investigative actions were held in compliance with the Ukrainian legislation.

He refused to comment on any results of the investigation.

"Only following interrogation and analysis I will be able to says whether there are signs of criminal offences in the tapes recorded by the bug planted in the office of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bugging of the office of Nazar Kholodnytskyi was authorized by a court.