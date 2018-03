Ryanair Names Directions And Frequency Of Flights From Lviv And Boryspil

The Irish low-cost company Ryanair intends to perform flights from the Boryspil International Airport to Barcelona, Bratislava, Warsaw, Vilius, Wroclaw, Gdansk, London, Krakow, Poznan, and Stockholm.

The air company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The air company projects to carry 550,000 passengers via the Boryspil International Airport a year and to perform 32 flights weekly.

The low-cost company Ryanair intends to begin to perform flights from the Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport to Warsaw, Dusseldorf, Krakow, London, and Memmingen.

The air company plans to perform three flights a week to Warsaw, three flights a week to Dusseldorf, three flights a week to Krakow, three flights a week to London, and two flights a week to Memmingen.

The air company projects to carry 250,000 passengers a year via the Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman expected the signing of an agreement between the Boryspil International Airport and the Irish low-cost company Ryanair by the end of this week (by March 25).

Late in February 2018, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian confirmed negotiations with the Irish low-cost company Ryanair on its operation in the Ukrainian market.

Minister of Infrastructure Omelian stated that if the largest Irish low-cost company Ryanair started its flights from Ukraine in fall 2018 it would not cut the number of flights announced in March 2017.

In mid-March 2017, Ryanair said it would start flights from Kyiv to Eindhoven, London, Manchester and Stockholm from October 2017.

In July, Ryanair announced cancellation of flights to Ukraine.