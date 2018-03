Poroshenko: Ryanair Expects To Carry 1 Million Ukrainians In First Year Of Operation In Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko says the Irish low-cost company Ryanair expects to carry 1 million of Ukrainians in the first year of its operation in Ukraine.

President Poroshenko said this at a press conference of Ryanair, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The average ticket price for Ukraine will be below EUR 40. This is very competitive prices. And the company expects to transport one million Ukrainians in the first year," he said.

He said the Boryspil International Airport had 10.5 million passengers in 2017 and the airport of Lviv had 1 million passengers.

President Poroshenko said his team had discussed with Ryanair an opportunity to create an IT center of Ryanair in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is famous for its IT specialists. And why should they go to Warsaw, Wroclaw, Dublin, to Estonia when hundreds of competitive jobs can be created in Ukraine?" he said.

The President also urged the air company to study opportunities of performing domestic flights in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko expects the first flight of Ryanair from Ukraine in October 2018.