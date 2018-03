PGO Wants Court To Order Detention Of MP Savchenko

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine requests the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to select 60-days detention a measure of preventive punishment for Verkhovna Rada member Nadiya Savchenko (non-affiliated).

A representative of the Prosecutor General's Office announced this during the court sitting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office wants the court to order detention of Savchenko without an alternative of a bail.

The prosecutor said citing materials of the case that MP Savchenko was ready to kill herself by hand grenades during the terror attack in the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Savchenko said she was permanent video surveillance in the remand prison of the Security Service of Ukraine.