Finance Ministry: State Debt Down From 80.9% To 71.8% Of GDP In 2017

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine says the Ukrainian state and guaranteed debt decreased from 80.9% to 71.8% of GDP in 2017.

Deputy Minister Yurii Butsa wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Ukraine's GDP growth in 2017 was higher than predicted - 2.5%.

"We see for the first time since 2011 that the ratio decreased and began to approach the 'safe' ratio of 60%," he wrote.

According to him, the current monetary policy of the National Bank of Ukraine and the policy of the Finance Ministry on reduction of share of hard currency in the state debt will not allow the situation of 2014 when quick devaluation of the hryvnia increased the ratio of state debt and the GDP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state and guaranteed debt of Ukraine grew in the terms of the US dollar by 7.5% or by USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion in 2017.

In 2015, the state and guaranteed debt of Ukraine grew from USD 65.51 billion to USD 70.97 billion.