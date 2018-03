Poroshenko: Ryanair Average Price Of Tickets For Ukraine Will Be Below EUR 40

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko says the average price of tickets of the Irish low-cost company Ryanair for Ukraine will be below EUR 40.

He said this at a press conference of the low-cost company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The average ticket price for Ukraine will be below 40 euros. This is very competitive prices," he said.

According to him, the air company will provide flights in 10 directions from Kyiv and in five directions from Lviv.

"A big part of seats in the planes will be sold for a price of EUR 10 in most of directions in the beginning," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko expects the first flight of the Irish low-cost company Ryanair from Ukraine in October 2018

He says Ryanair expects to carry 1 million of Ukrainians in the first year of its operation in Ukraine.