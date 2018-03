Ryanair Signs Agreements With Boryspil Airport And Lviv Airport On Flights To Ukraine

The Irish low-cost company Ryanair has signed agreements with the Boryspil International Airport and the Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport on performing flights to and from Ukraine.

The agreements were signed in presence of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chief Executive Officer of Ryanair Michael O'Leary signed the agreements for the air company.

President Petro Poroshenko said Ryanair would carry one million passengers in the first year of operation in Ukraine and most of tickets will be sold for a price of EUR 10.

The President said first flights of the low-cost air company are expected in October 2018.

CEO of Ryanair Michael O'Leary noted that that in addition to international transportation, the company is considering the launch of domestic flights in Ukraine and the opening of new destinations from different cities of Ukraine to European countries.

The company will study the opportunities of opening its service centre in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expects the first flight of the Irish low-cost company Ryanair from Ukraine in October 2018.

He said this at a press conference of the low-cost company.

The President says that the only thing he regrets about is that some time is required to launch the first flight - about half a year.

According to him, the first flights are expected approximately in October, as it requires buying aircraft, creating all the necessary infrastructure and service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman expected the signing of an agreement between the Boryspil International Airport and the Irish low-cost company Ryanair by the end of this week (by March 25).

Late in February 2018, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian confirmed negotiations with the Irish low-cost company Ryanair on its operation in the Ukrainian market.

Minister of Infrastructure Omelian stated that if the largest Irish low-cost company Ryanair started its flights from Ukraine in fall 2018 it would not cut the number of flights announced in March 2017.

In mid-March 2017, Ryanair said it would start flights from Kyiv to Eindhoven, London, Manchester and Stockholm from October 2017.

In July, Ryanair announced cancellation of flights to Ukraine.