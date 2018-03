Andrii Kobolev, the board Chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company, has appealed at the Kyiv District Administrative Court two personal fines of UAH 7 billion and UAH 1.3 billion imposed by the Energy Customs of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

The court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 1, 2018, Kobolev said the State Fiscal Service imposed personal fines totaling UAH 8.3 billion on him for violating the procedure for customs clearance of gas purchased from the Gazprom gas company (Russia).

The fines concern purchases of gas from Gazprom in 2015.

In September 2017, the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine said Naftogaz of Ukraine refuses to pay UAH 2.8 billion of taxes and duties for 2.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas supplied by Gazprom in October and November 2015.

Naftogaz of Ukraine confirms receiving and use of the natural gas but says it cannot sign documents because Gazprom included in them 472.3 million cubic meters of gas allegedly supplied to the occupied territories of the Donbas in October and November 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden) ruled on December 22, 2017, that Naftogaz of Ukraine should not pay for the natural gas that Gazprom supplies to the non-government-controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Gazprom has said that it delivered 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas to the non-government-controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2017.

After the ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce Gazprom has stopped to charge Naftogaz for natural gas supplied to the occupied territories of the Donbas.