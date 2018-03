The International Monetary Fund does not consider Ukraine a low-income developing country and links the fall of incomes in the country with the armed conflict in the Donbas.

This is said in a survey of the IMF on macroeconomic situation in low-income developing countries.

It reads that in 2014 the level of income per capita in Ukraine was 14% lower than the level when countries are included in the group of low-income developing countries (USD 2,330 of annual income).

Ukraine was not included in the group of low-income developing countries either because the level of poverty, the structure of employment, the expectancy of life, and the level of education are typical for emerging market economies.

