The Security Service of Ukraine has arrested Verkhovna Rada member Nadiya Savchenko.

At 2.20 p.m., MP Savchenko escorted by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine entered the building of the SBU at 3a Askoldov Lane in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Before entering the building MP Savchenko made a statement.

"The authorities have made their decision. Now its your turn," she said addressing Ukrainian people through media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, law enforcers handed a notice of suspicion to MP Savchenko in the case on preparing terror attacks in the center of Kyiv.

On March 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported motions of the Prosecutor General's Office and stripped MP Savchenko of deputy immunity and gave consents to her arrest and detention.