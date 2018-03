The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has recognized illegal the Russian presidential elections in the Crimea.

With 226 votes required, 255 lawmakers voted for resolution No.8168-1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada urges the international community to impose additional sanctions against the Russian Federation and personal sanctions against persons involved in the organization of the Russian presidential elections in the Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leader of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Maksym Burbak, and Member of Parliament Heorhii Lohvynskyi of the People's Front parliamentary faction have proposed that the parliament declare the Russian presidential elections illegitimate.

First Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine / Representative of Ukraine in the Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas (Ukraine-OSCE-Russia), Iryna Heraschenko and nine MPs of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko registered a draft resolution to recognize Russian presidential elections illegitimate only in the Crimea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine wants the Verkhovna Rada to recognize Russian presidential elections illegitimate only in the Crimea.