The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported a motion of the Prosecutor General's Office and stripped deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko.

With 226 votes required, 291 lawmakers voted for the resolution, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported a motion of the Prosecutor General's Office and has given its consent to detention of Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko.

With 226 votes required, 268 lawmakers voted for the resolution.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported a motion of the Prosecutor General's Office and has given its consent to arrest of Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko.

With 226 votes required, 277 lawmakers voted for the resolution.

MP Savchenko is suspected of committing several crimes, including actions aiming at forcible change of the constitutional system or seizure of state powers, attempt on a state figure, terror attack, creation of terrorist group, illegal possession of weapon and ammunition (articles 109, 112, 258, 258-3, 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine respectively).

According to the motion of the Prosecutor General's Office, in November 2017 Nadiya Savchenko and Volodymyr Ruban, the leader of the Officer Corps non-government organization, and other persons elaborated a plan to fire from mortars and machine guns the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Presidential Administration, and neighboring houses.

During the visit of the President of Ukraine, the prime minister and cabinet members they allegedly planned to use hand grenades in the plenary session hall and smalls arms to kill top officials of the country.

According to the motion of the Prosecutor General's Office, the alternative plan of Savchenko and other persons envisaged armed seizure of the building of the Verkhovna Rada at night. Simultaneously with the attack on the Verkhovna Rada they allegedly planned attacks on apartments and transport vehicles of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov.

As part of the realization of the plan Savchenko and Ruban brought weapons from the so-called Donetsk's People's Republic and tested the weapon, including rifles for snipers, at a firing range outside Khmelnytskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada member Nadiya Savchenko said the suspicions articulated by the Prosecutor General's Office against her are absurd.