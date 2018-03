Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko says Verkhovna Rada member Nadiya Savchenko has failed to organize a military rebellion in the country.

He announced this during his speech during a plenary session meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says MP Savchenko held negotiations with the command of the 8th regiment of spetsnaz on organization of a terror attack in the center of Kyiv.

"There was no military rebellion in Ukraine!" he said.

He said MP Savchenko and Volodymyr Ruban acted in the interests of leaders of the so-called Donetsk's People's Republic and promise to capture and deliver to militants National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the Verkhovna Rada committee for questions of rules and organizing work of the parliament found lawful and motivated motions of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine asking the Rada to strip deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and to give consents to her arrest and detention.