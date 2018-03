The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has prolonged the mandate of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine until March 31, 2019.

Permanent mission of Ukraine to the international organizations in Vienna wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The mandate of the OSCE SMM has been extended until March 31, 2019. The delegation of Ukraine made its statement to note that the OSCE SMM must full and unimpeded access to the whole territory of Ukraine, including the Crimea and Sevastopol. All member states of the European Union, the United States, and Canada supported it," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has sent a request to extend the mandate of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) by one more year to the Italy's Foreign Affairs Minister Angelino Alfano, who is the OSCE's chairperson-in-office.