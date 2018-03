Lutsenko: Savchenko And Ruban Agree With DPR On Supplies Of Weapons For Terror Attacks In Kyiv

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko says Volodymyr Ruban, the leader of the Officer Corps non-government organization, and Verkhovna Rada member Nadiya Savchenko concluded an agreement with leaders of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic on supplies of weapons for terror attacks in the center of Kyiv.

Yurii Lutsenko said this during a sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ruban and Savchenko concluded agreement with the DPR on supplies of weapons. They were looking for executors among Ukrainian officers. Savchenko applied to military officers with a proposal to take part in terror attacks," he said.

Savchenko applied to Ukrainian military officers in Khmelnytskyi.

"The officers applied to the Security Service of Ukraine and told about the preparations of the terror attack," he said.

The weapon for the terror attack was in Khmelnytskyi.

"On December 2, 2017, Ruban and Savchenko arrived in Khmelnytskyi for testing the Topaz rifle for snipers, which is produced only in the DPR," he said.

After testing the rifle at a firing range Ruban and Savchenko told four military officers about the plan of terror attacks in the center of Kyiv, including in the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada is considering at its plenary session meeting the case of Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and motions of the Prosecutor General's Office asking the parliament to strip Savchenko of deputy impunity from prosecution and consents to her arrest and detention.

The Verkhovna Rada committee for questions of rules and organizing work of the parliament found lawful and motivated motions of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine asking the Rada to strip deputy immunity from MP Savchenko and to give consents to her arrest and detention.