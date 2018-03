Rada Cancels Amendments To Criminal Procedure Code On Territorial Jurisdiction Of Motions Of Law Enforcers Tha

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has canceled some amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code on territorial jurisdiction of motions of law enforcers that took effect on March 15, 2018.

With 226 votes required, 256 voted for second reading of bill No.8151, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the canceled amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code that took effect on March 15 obliged all offices of the National Police in Kyiv and Kyiv region to file all their motions to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

The situation could cause a collapse of the court system.

The other amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code that took effect on March 15 are not terminated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, 2018, amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code that Member of Parliament Andrii Lozovyi of the Oleh Liashko Radical Party initiated entered into force.

Among other things the amendments imposed a time limit on investigation of crimes and granted a suspect the right to appeal against a decision to serve him/her with a notice of suspicion.