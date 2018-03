Rada Allows Legalization In 2018 Of Some Objects Built Without Permissions Before April 2015

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine allows legalization in 2018 of some objects built before April 9, 2015, without permissions for construction works.

With 226 votes required, 276 lawmakers voted the second reading of bill No.3696, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill envisages that subject to legalization are individual residential houses built before April 9, 2015, as well as cottage houses, dacha houses with area under 300 square meters.

The bill envisages that subject to legalization are buildings for agriculture built before March 12, 2011.

The right for legalization does not apply to multistory apartment houses and facilities built with gross violations of the legislation and construction rules and norms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine backed the first reading of the bill.

In March 2017, the bill was sent to a repeat second reading.

Then the bill secured citizens' right to make legitimate the structures built without construction permits until December 31, 2017.