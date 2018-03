SACPO Head Kholodntskyi Not Planning To Step Down Yet

Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi is not planning to step down yet.

A well-informed source announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He is very tired, but he does not want to step down in such situation (the recent developments around him)," the source said.

According to the source, Kholodnytskyi may step down from the post at the end of spring when the situation around him calms down.

According to the source, the bug detected in the office of Kholdnytskyi and records will have no influence on the decision of the deputy prosecutor general, as there are some f-words and no facts of corruption in the records.

The source says law enforcement agencies can forge the tapes and invent a crime for Kholodnytskyi.

The source has not doubts it is a pure provocation against leaders of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Prosecutor General Kholodnytskyi may step down from the post over the health problems.

Kholodnytskyi found a bug in his office.