Court Decides To Interrogate Azarov And Lebedev As Witness In Yanukovych's Case Via Video Link On March 27-29

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has decided to interrogate as witnesses former prime minister Mykola Azarov and former defense minister Pavlo Lebedev via video link in the case of former president Viktor Yanukovych on March 27-29.

Presiding judge Vladyslav Deviatko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The judge partially satisfied the motion of the defense of Viktor Yanukovych on interrogation of five witnesses in Russian via video link.

The judge also decided to interrogate witnesses Stanislav Shuliak, former commander of Interior Troops, Kostiantyn Kobzar, personal body guard of Yanukovych, and Serhii Bernatskyi.

However, the court forbade the lawyers to apply to the Russian authorities for organizing the video conference.

The court decided that the lawyers can organize the video conference on their own.

The interrogations will take place on March 27. March 28, and March 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the trial of former president Yanukovych on charges of high treason began on August 10, 2017.

The court intends to complete the trial before April 20, 2018.