Supreme Court Upholds Arrest Of Property Of Aksionov And His Wife

The cassation criminal court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine ha upheld a ruling to arrest property of Serhii Aksionov, the head of the 'Council of Ministers of the Crimea', and his wife.

This is said in the court ruling of March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Supreme Court refused to consider the cassation appeal of lawyers of Aksionov against rulings of courts of lower instances on the arrest of the property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Ukrainian court has authorized the Prosecutor General's Office to conduct a special (in absentia) investigation of Sergei Aksionov, the head of the 'Council of Ministers of the Crimea', and Vladimir Konstantinov, the chairperson of 'the State Council' of the Russia-annexed Crimea.