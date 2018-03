Temperature Of -1...+1, No Significant Precipitations In Kyiv On Thursday

On March 22, Kyiv should expect partly cloudy weather, no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, north west wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at -6...-8 degrees, and in the daytime at -1...+1 degrees.

The Weather Center has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For the west of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, north west wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at -9...-15 degrees, and in the daytime at -3...+4 degrees.

For the Carpathians, they forecast no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, air temperature at night will stand at -12...-17 degrees, and in the daytime at 0...-5 degrees.

For Morshyn, they forecast no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, air temperature at night will stand at -10...-12 degrees, and in the daytime at 0...+2 degrees.

For Truskavets, they forecast no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, air temperature at night will stand at -10...-12 degrees, and in the daytime at -1...+1 degrees.

For Svaliava, they forecast no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, air temperature at night will stand at -10...-12 degrees, and in the daytime at +1...+3 degrees.

For the north of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, north west wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at -4...-10 degrees, and in the daytime at -2...+3 degrees.

For the center of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no significant precipitations, ice covering on roads, north west wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at -4...-10 degrees, and in the daytime at -2...+3 degrees.

For the east of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no significant precipitations, only in Donetsk region snow at night, ice covering on roads, west wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at -3...-9 degrees, and in the daytime at -3...+3 degrees.

For the south of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, snow in places at night, no significant precipitations in the daytime, ice covering on roads, north east wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at -2...-9 degrees, and in the daytime at -1...+4 degrees.

For Crimea, they forecast partly cloudy weather, sleet at night, no significant precipitations in the daytime, north east wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +2...-3 degrees, and in the daytime at +1...+6 degrees.

For Yalta, they forecast sleet at night, no significant precipitations in the daytime. Air temperature at night will stand at -1...+1 degrees, and in the daytime at +3...+5 degrees.