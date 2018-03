Cabinet Forbids Issuance Of Ukrainian Passports In Form Of Books

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has forbidden to issue passports of Ukrainian citizens in the form of books.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the governmental resolution at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The governmental resolution introduces amendments to governmental resolution No.302 of March 25, 2015.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, which drafted the governmental resolution, as at February 13, 2018, 1,542,538 passports of Ukrainian citizens in the form of ID-cards had been issued.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the State Migration Service, 218,502 ID-cards were issued in January and February 2018.

The State Migration Service issued 1,113,673 ID-cards in 2017 and 278,000 ID-cards in 2016.