The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed a state economic program for developing motor roads for 2018-2022.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the resolution at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers expects that the program implementation will improve the condition of 5,936 kilometers of motor roads and that 757 kilometers of motor roads will be built or reconstructed against funding of international organizations and concessions.

The budget of the program implementation is roughly estimated at UAH 298.349 billion, including UAH 178.111 billion from the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the acting chairman of the State Automobile Road Service (Ukravtodor), Slawomir Nowak intends to build high-quality motor roads among all regional administrative centers of Ukraine within five years.