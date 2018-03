The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has ceased the effect of the program of economic cooperation of Ukraine and Russia for 2011-2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this resolution at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The program of economic cooperation of Ukraine and Russia for 2011-2020 was signed in Moscow on June 7, 2011.

The program reads that Russia and Ukraine are strategic partners.

The program aimed at consolidation of good-neighbor relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation based on mutual respect of interests of the two countries.

The directions of the cooperation included development of the free trade regime, protection of rights of investors, formation of integrated system of payment transactions, provision of free trips of citizens, cooperation in technical regulation, innovations and scientific researches, military-technical cooperation.

The program contains a section on cooperation in the energy sector, aviation industry, space industry, shipbuilding, the farming sector, transport and logistics.

The explanatory note to the resolution reads that Russia takes steps directly contradicting the declared goals and aiming at trade and transit aggression against Ukraine.

It reads that in March 2014 Russia occupied the Crimea - the act of territorial aggression condemned by the world community, including in a number of resolutions of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

In 2015, the Russian Federation ceased the agreement on free trade area within the Commonwealth of Independent States regarding Ukraine. There are bans against imports of a number of farm products, raw materials and foods. The transit of Ukrainian goods through Russia is virtually blocked.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine ceased the program of economic cooperation of Ukraine and Russia for 2011-2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine urges the Cabinet of Ministers to establish an interdepartmental coordinating body to prepare a consolidated lawsuit of Ukraine against the Russian Federation for the military aggression in Ukraine.

According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, exports of Ukrainian goods to the Russian Federation amounted to USD 3.9 billion in 2017 or 9.1% of Ukrainian exports. Imports to Ukraine from Russia amounted to USD 7.2 billion or 14.5% of imports.