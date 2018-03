Defense Of Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko Expects His Exchange In May 2018

The defense of Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko expects his return to Ukraine in May 2018.

Suschenko's lawyer Mark Feygin said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I see there is a desire to exchange Roman Suschenko, the negotiations continue. A number of international mediators are involved. Let us hope this will be synchronized with the developments of the trial and everything will end successfully in May," he said.

The lawyer believes the trial will end in a pardon and exchange.

"Political negotiations on release of Roman Suschenko are underway and various sides are involved in them," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, 2018, the Moscow city court (the Russian Federation) prolonged the arrest of a Ukrinform national news agency's journalist Roman Suschenko until March 30, 2018.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the international community, organizations for human rights and a representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for the matters of mass media freedoms to take all available measures to release Ukrainian journalist Suschenko arrested in Russia.

On September 30, 2016, Suschenko was arrested by the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) on suspicion of espionage.

FSB calls Suschenko a masked employee of the Main Department of the National Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Main Department of the National Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denies that Suschenko is its employee.

The Ukrinform considered the Suschenko's arrest a provocation.