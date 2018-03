Court Allows SBU Gathering Information About Phone Talks Of NACP Chairperson Korchak With Presidential Adminis

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has provided the Security Service of Ukraine with access to information about mobile phone talks of Natalia Korchak, the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, and Oleksii Horaschenkov, an officer of the Presidential Administration.

This is said in the court's materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine is checking reports about possible abuse of position by employees of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and other officials.

The investigation has established that the chairperson and members of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Oleksii Horaschenkov and an officer of the department for fighting corruption of the Security Service of Ukraine took a number of steps to get improper advantage.

In particular, they facilitated a number of decisions by members of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention about absence of irregularities in electronic asset declarations of certain officials.

The court has satisfied a number of requests of the SBU and provided the SBU with access to information about mobile phone talks of Natalia Korchak, members of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Oleksii Horaschenkov in the period from January 1, 2016, until November 10, 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hanna Solomatina, the former head of the Department of Financial Control and Lifestyle Monitoring at the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, accused the leadership of the NACP of falsifying the verification of public officials' electronic asset declarations in November 2017.

An NACP order dated October 10, 2017, relieved Solomatina of her post at her own request.

Solomatina also named employee of the Presidential Administration Oleksii Horaschenkov a person assigned by the Presidential Administration to control the NACP.