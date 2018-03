Poroshenko Approves Permit For State Guards To Deny People Carrying Weapons And Explosives Entry Into State Ag

President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law that authorizes military servicemen with the State Guard Department to deny people carrying weapons and explosives entry into buildings housing government agencies.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from data on the page of respective bill No. 8155 on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The law stipulates that the State Guard Department has the right to deny people with cold weapons and firearms, explosives, ammunition of all types, training or imitation ammunition, flammable substances, and pyrotechnics entry into buildings housing the parliament, the presidential administration, the Cabinet of Ministers, and government agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Guard Department has installed equipment for mag and bag at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to check MPs and visitors of the parliament.

The equipment is installed at all entrances of the Verkhovna Rada, according to an employee of the State Guard Department.

The employee said members of the parliament can refuse to undergo the procedure and the guard cannot force MPs.

On March 20, the parliament authorized state guards to deny people carrying weapons and explosives entry into buildings housing government agencies.