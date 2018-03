Ukraine and Qatar have signed a number of agreements, including an agreement on mutual cancellation of visa requirements.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Signed several agreements, including visa-free regime with Qatar," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the presence of President Petro Poroshenko and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, an agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the State of Qatar on military-technical cooperation.

Ukraine and Qatar also signed an agreement on mutual protection of investment and avoidance of double taxation.