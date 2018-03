The Kyiv Appeal Court has upheld a ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to arrest the leader of the Officer Corps non-government organization Volodymyr Ruban suspected of preparation of terrorist attacks and illicit possession of arms.

The presiding judge announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Kyiv Appeal Court rejected the motion of Ruban's lawyer to change the measure of preventive punishment for the house arrest.

The Kyiv Appeal Court also rejected a request of Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko to bail out Ruban.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Ruban is arrested until May 6 without the right for a bail.