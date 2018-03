Countries of G7 (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan) support recommendations of the Council of Europe's European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission) and urge the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to cancel the requirement for anti-corruption organizations to file electronic asset declarations before April 1, 2018.

This is said requirement for anti-corruption organizations to file electronic asset declarations in a announced this in a statement of the G7 Support Group on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the requirement for anti-corruption organizations and foreign members of supervisory boards of the Ukrainian state companies to file electronic asset declarations does not meet Ukraine's international commitments and best world practices, will have negative influence on the international assistance and will affect the fight against corruption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the the Venice Commission and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) have recommended that Ukraine cancel the requirement for anti-corruption organizations to file electronic declarations before April 1.

In March 2017, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law requiring members of public anti-corruption organizations to file electronic asset declarations and President Petro Poroshenko signed the law.

At the same time, because the requirement for members of anti-corruption public organizations to file electronic asset declarations will enter into effect in 2018, President Poroshenko supported the idea that it is necessary to create a working group with the participation of representatives of non-government organizations, parliamentary deputies, and the Presidential Administration to agree changes to the relevant law.