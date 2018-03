Hungary intends to block Ukraine's participation in the meeting of defense ministers of the European Union in April and the summit Ukraine - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with participation of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in July 2018.

The press service of the government of Hungary announced this in a statement citing Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says Hungary will block the events if Ukraine does not suspend the new wording of its Education Law.

"With relation to Ukraine, Hungary has no other instruments at its disposal than to block Kiev's international, European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the press service quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjarto as saying in Brussels at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on March 19.

"Accordingly, Hungary is also not supporting the holding of the EU-Ukraine defense ministers' meeting planned for April, or the NATO-Ukraine summit scheduled for this summer. Hungary will only be supporting these meetings if Ukraine adheres to the abovementioned conditions and to its international obligations," he said.

"Hungary and the European Union expect Ukraine to implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission, to consult with national minorities and to take the ban on removing existing rights seriously. So negotiations with the Hungarian national community must begin and the implementation of the Ukrainian Education Act must be suspended," he said to the press during the recess of the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungary has said that it intends to block any initiatives involving integration of Ukraine into the European Union because of the language provisions of the new Ukrainian education law.

Hungary has blocked a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission at the level of defense ministers that was scheduled to be held during the period of February 14-15 because of the language provisions of the Education Law.

The new wording of the Education Law of Ukraine took effect on September 28, 2017.