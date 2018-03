Nova Poshta: PGO Finds No Irregularities During Raids At Offices Of Company On March 16

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine found no irregularities during the raids at offices of the Nova Poshta Company on Friday, March 16, 2018.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that co-owner of the company Viacheslav Klimov had a meeting with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko on March 19.

"Yurii Lutsenko confirmed that no irregularities were established during the searches held in companies of the Group on March 16," reads the statement.

The statement reads that Prosecutor General Lutsenko expressed his concerns regarding the use of carriers in the schemes of transportation of illegal goods.

"The sides agreed to draw a joint actions plan to prevent cases of transportation of illegal cargoes," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nova Poshta urged the Ukrainian authorities to stop raids at the company.

It was reported on March 16 that the Prosecutor General's Office raided the Nova Poshta express delivery company's offices in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

Following the raids the Prosecutor General's Office has not served any notices of suspicion or charges.

It was reported that the Prosecutor General's Office investigated possible tax evasion at Nova Poshta.

During the raids UAH 132,000 was seized.

Nova Poshta said it would appeal against the seizure of the money.

Nova Poshta was established in 2001. It is an operator on the Ukrainian market of express mail deliveries.

Nova Poshta announced in May 2017 that interference by the State Fiscal Service's internal security officials in the work of the section for customs clearance of international express mail at the company's sorting station was causing delays in deliveries to customers, as a result of which other government agencies were imposing penalties on the company.