Ukraine And United Kingdom Agree To Step Up Cooperation In Cyber Security

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have agreed to step up cooperation in the issues of cyber security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this in a statement on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the view of the recent events Ukraine is deepening cooperation with the United Kingdom in the field of combating cyber threats," reads the statement.

The statement reads that initial interdepartmental consultations began in London on March 19, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini have agreed to deepen cooperation in combating fake news and cyber threats.