Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Hands To EU List Of 140 Persons Involved In Organizing Russian Presidential Electio

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has handed to the European Union a list of 140 persons involved in organizing Russian presidential elections in the Crimea.

Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine Mariyana Betsa announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Today in Brussels we have handed a list of 140 persons involved in organizing illegal election process and holding elections in the occupied Crimea," she said.

According to her, Ukraine hopes the European Union will impose sanctions against the persons from the list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin planned to present a list of persons liable to sanctions for organizing Russian presidential elections in the Crimea during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Brussels on March 19.

The first tour of the presidential elections in Russia was held on March 18, 2018.

The presidential elections were held in the Crimea annexed by Russia also.

Ukraine intends to hold those involved in the organization and conduct of Russian presidential elections in the annexed Crimea accountable.