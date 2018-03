Rada's Committee To Consider Motion Of PGO On Stripping MP Savchenko Of Deputy Immunity On March 21

On March 21, the Verkhovna Rada committee for rules and organizing work of the parliament will consider motions of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine asking the Rada to strip deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and to give consents to arrest and detention.

This is said in the agenda of the committee's meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko broiught a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday to strip deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Savchenko.

He hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will support the motions during the vote on March 22.

He says MP Savchenko planned a terror attack in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.