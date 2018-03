Canada intends to allocate USD 4.65 million to the Ukrainian armed forces for holding exercises and special equipment.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland has announced this in her statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She says Canada will continue to support Ukraine and to exert pressure on the Russian Federation, including in kind of economic sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada and Sweden have allocated the first tranche of USD 2 million within a multi-partner trust fund for rebuilding the eastern regions of Ukraine, according to the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry of Ukraine.