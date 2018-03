President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has registered a bill on currency.

The bill (No.8152) was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill is not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada so far.

The National Bank of Ukraine has reported that the bill envisages issuance of two kinds of licenses.

If the bill is adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, the National Bank of Ukraine will issue general licenses to banks and currency licenses to non-banking institutions such as currency exchange outlets.

According to the Ukrainian central bank, the sum liable to financial monitoring will increase to UAH 300,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine will need six months of transitional period after the adoption of the law on currency.

The central bank hopes the Verkhovna Rada will adopt the law on currency in 2018.

On August 9, 2017, the National Bank published the bill on currency with its proposals on introduction of a new model of currency regulation.

On March 2, 2018, the National Reform Council chaired by President Petro Poroshenko considered the bill on currency.