President Petro Poroshenko has appointed the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Deputy Chief of General Staff Serhii Naiev as the Commander of the United Forces.

Poroshenko announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The antiterrorist operation will be replaced by the United Forces operation. The commander of the United Forces will be in charge of the forces and assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, other military formations, and law enforcement agencies. I have decided to appoint Lieutenant-General Serhii Naiev to this post," he wrote.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Chief of General Staff Viktor Muzhenko appointed Naiev as the deputy chief of general staff on March 7.

He was previously chief of staff/first deputy commander of the Land Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law On Specifics Of State Policy On Restoration Of State Sovereignty Of Ukraine Over Temporarily Occupied Territories Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions entered into force on February 24.

Pursuant to this law, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has drafted documents on commencement of the United Forces Operation in the Donbas instead of the anti-terrorist operation.

At the same time, the General Staff is not ruling out the possibility of the antiterrorist operation not ending when the United Forces Operation begins in the Donbas.