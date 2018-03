Groysman: Cabinet To Cease Program Of Economic Cooperation With Russia For 2011-2022 On March 21

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman says the Cabinet of Ministers will cease the program of economic cooperation with Russia for 2011-2022 at its next sitting on March 21.

He announced this live on 112 Ukraine television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have issued such instructions. We are preparing this decision and I think we will adopt it on Wednesday to cease the program of economic cooperation (with Russia) which was signed in 2011. We will do our utmost to get the aggressor pay a high price for its aggression," he said.

He says Ukraine should focus on building and developing its economy.

The prime minister said Russia would face economic losses due to the cessation of the program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the intergovernmental agreement with the Russian Federation on cooperation during exports of military goods to third countries.

On June 7, 2011, Ukraine and Russia signed the program of economic cooperation for 2011-2022.