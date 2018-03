The Prosecutor General's Office intends to interrogate Verkhovna Rada member Nadiya Savchenko on cases of the Euromaidan.

Serhii Horbatiuk, special investigations department head, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The date of the interrogation has yet to be decided.

He says Savchenko should be interrogated as a witness as she has stated that MP Serhii Pashynskyi from the faction of the People's Front helped snipers to enter Ukraina hotel during the Euromaidan mass protests in Kyiv in 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Savchenko said Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy was linked with snipers in the Ukraina hotel in Kyiv during the Euromaidan mass protests in 2014.

Then she said she meant MP Serhii Pashynskyi not Parubiy.