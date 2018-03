The National Bank of Ukraine has presented its strategy and set goals for the mid-term perspective.

The central bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At present we have a strong foundation to develop the financial system. For the last two years Ukrainian banks won back the public confidence. The NBU has a clear vision and program i.e. we will continue to devote our efforts in ensuring price and financial stability, and together with the financial sector foster the economic growth," said NBU governor Yakiv Smolii.

The NBU Strategy covers the following goals: low and steady inflation; stable, transparent, and efficient banking system; resumption of lending; efficient regulation of financial sector; free flow of capital; financial inclusion; modern, open, independent and effective central bank.

"We have analyzed the needs of the financial ecosystem participants, the ecosystem environment, and trends that will impact the ecosystem in the future. Based on said analysis we have designed the NBU Strategy, which is the roadmap we will follow over the coming years in order to reach the set seven goals," the NBU governor said.

The presentation was attended by representative of international financial institutions, embassies, financial market regulators, the banking community, non-governmental organizations, the expert community and the media, officials, as well as the central bank team.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada supported a nomination of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and appointed Yakiv Smolii the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.