Official Unemployment Rate Up 0.1 Percentage Point To 1.5% In February

In February 2018, the official unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage point to 1.5%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at March 1, 2018, the State Employment Service of Ukraine registered 383,700 unemployed persons.

As at February 1, 2018, the State Employment Service of Ukraine registered 378,900 unemployed persons.

The number of vacancies in February was 71,800 (5 people are applying for 1 vacancy).

The average size of the allowance per unemployed is UAH 2,357.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2018, the official unemployment rate remained at the level of December 2017 (1.4%).