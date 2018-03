Verkhovna Rada dismissed Valeriya Hontareva from the post of governor of the National Bank.

For the draft of the relevant resolution voted 342 Members of Parliament with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Before that, she spoke to the parliament with a report.

Hontareva became the first female governor of the National Bank in the history of Ukraine, she was appointed by the Verkhovna Rada for this post in June 2014.

On April 10 last year, Hontareva announced her resignation and submitted a corresponding statement to President Petro Poroshenko.

After that, from May 10, she went on leave until she was dismissed by parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, President Petro Poroshenko has asked the parliament to relieve Valeriya Hontareva of the post of governor of the National Bank of Ukraine and appoint Yakiv Smolii to replace her.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Financial Policy and Banking recommended the parliament to dismiss Hontareva and appoint Smolii.

Hontareva plans to start startups after her dismissal.